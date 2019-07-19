Three Sin City bikers arrested after a man gets punched in the face in an Evansville parking lot.

Evansville police say they arrived at Excess Club on reports of assault when three bikers were seen leaving the parking lot. When they pulled over, Nicholas Green, Cory Wallace and Darrel Wilkerson, they found Wilkerson and Green had guns that did not have a license for them.

It was also revealed that Wallace had punched the victim during the altercation at Excess Club. Wilkerson and Green are facing several gun related charges while Wallace is facing battery charges.

Comments

comments