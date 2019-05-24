Three People Sent to Hospital After Multiple Vehicle Crash

Photo courtesy of VCSO

A multiple vehicle crash on Diamond Avenue sends three people to the hospital. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office website, the crash happened when a 2009 Pontiac G6 traveling west on Diamond Avenue entered the intersection under a red light and struck a Chevrolet Colorado.

The impact caused the Chevrolet to roll onto the driver’s side and strike a stationary tractor-trailer in the southbound lane of Big Cynthiana Rd.

The driver and passenger of the Pontiac were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. According to the website, the driver of the Chevrolet was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted. Once removed from that vehicle, the driver was sent to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Chevrolet was sent to the hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

In accordance with Indiana law, all three drivers consented to toxicology screening.

Police say the investigation will remain open pending the official toxicology results. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

