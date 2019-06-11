Three People Facing Charges in Animal Cruelty Investigation at Fair Oak Farms

Three people are facing charges following an animal cruelty investigation at Fair Oak Farms.

The animal rights group, Animal Recover Missing, released a video following a four-month-long investigation at Fair Oak Farms. The video shows calves being thrown, kicked, stabbed, beaten and burned by four employees. A fifth individual can be seen participating in the abuse. According to the owner, Mike McCloskey, he was a third party truck driver.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the three individuals are being charged with beating a vertebrate animal, a class misdemeanor. Officials didn’t identify the people charged and they didn’t release any details.

The investigation is ongoing and interviews with other people of interest are still being conducted.

Previous story:

Indiana Farm Owner Speaks Out After Video Captures Calves Being Abused

