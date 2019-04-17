Three People Arrested for Endangering Child; Neighbors Speak Out

Three people are behind bars after a four-year-old is found walking alone. That child is now safe, but that was all thanks to neighbors who followed their gut instincts and made sure to step in.

Neighbors say Highland Drive in Greenville is typically a quiet street, but just this week one neighbor who asked to remain anonymous was leaving for work when he saw something out of the ordinary.

“I didn’t know where he came from. He didn’t either,” says a neighbor who called police. “A little four-year-old boy was walking up the street. My brother said that this ain’t good.”

He says the child was walking right in the middle of a typically busy road.

“He was scared to death. When he came in my driveway and was standing here and talking to me scared like the only thing I knew what to do was call the law.”

That neighbor quickly called police. Officers located the child’s home a block away and discovered three adults inside with two other children.

“When officers were in the house they could smell marijuana in the residence and they found some paraphernalia and marijuana in the residence as well,” says Wes Miller, Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer.

Police say the boy’s father Joseph Gunnels was arrested and charges with endangering the welfare of a minor and he also had an outstanding bench warrant. The mother, Amber Gunnels, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The third adult, Gage Duncan, was arrested and charged with the same.

“People need to watch their children a little closer and stay off the stuff they was doing,” says a neighbor.

Neighbors say they are not heroes, but made sure the child was safe from a bad situation.

“God blessed that child,” says a neighbor. “God blessed us with the opportunity to take care of that child. I’m the first to admit that baby right there is blessed.”

Police say the children are currently with Health and Family Services and all three adults were arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail.

