Three People Arrested in Daviess County Drug Bust

Three arrested were made in Daviess County following a drug bust. The Owensboro-based U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Western District of Kentucky, and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Green, Jazzman Warren, and Nicholas Nies.

Green and Warren were arrested on federal indictment warrants for trafficking heroin and fentanyl. The pair were arrested at their Owensboro residence.

Nies was arrested on state warrants for an unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say illegal drugs and other contraband were in plain view in multiple rooms. Additional quantities of heroin, fentanyl, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and property that indicated an ongoing drug trafficking operation.

All three were transported and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

Additional charges are forthcoming as detectives continue to investigate.

A mugshot for Green has yet to be released.

