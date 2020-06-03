Three People Arrested After Attempted Riot in Evansville

Three people were arrested on Tuesday in Evansville after they attempted to start a riot at a Walmart on the east side of town.

Kateeah Lapoint, Dave Cazzameer & Redlehr Joseph face charges of rioting, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement.

All three were released from jail after posting a total cash bail of six-hundred dollars between the trio.

Evansville Police said they aren’t sure why the three suspects picked this Walmart, and according to EPD, the police department was notified about this incident by a Facebook post that contained video of the individuals discussing the planned riot.

But some peaceful protestors in the river city don’t think this is the way to create change.

“I grew up on the south side,” said Ebon Ellis, a peaceful protest organizer in Evansville. “I love this community, so change is going to happen, but rioting is not the way to make it happen.”

Detectives were able to find the suspects after Lapointe posted a Facebook live video where defendants asked others to meet them at the door of this east side Walmart.

Officers were able to detain all three defendants before anyone was harmed or any property was destroyed.

Comments

comments