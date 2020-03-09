Three New Kentucky Coronavirus Cases Bring State Total to Four

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced three new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, which now brings the total number of cases in the state to four.

Beshear says the cases came from tests in Jefferson, Fayette, and Harrison Counties, and that all patients are currently in isolation.

21 people in Kentucky have currently been tested for the virus, with 17 of those tests coming back negative.

Governor Beshear has declared a state of emergency but urged Kentuckians to remain calm, reassuring that the threat level to residents remains low at this time.

You can learn more about the coronavirus in Kentucky on the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services COVID-19 page.

