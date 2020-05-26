Three New Coronavirus Cases in Dubois County; Seven New Recoveries

Three new positive cases of coronavirus have been identified in Dubois County residents, the county’s health department reported on Tuesday, May 26.

With the health department’s Tuesday update, there have now been 186 total positive cases of coronavirus reported in Dubois County residents to date.

As of Tuesday, the Dubois County Health Department lists 54 COVID-19 patients as recovered – an increase of seven recoveries from Monday’s report of 47 recovered.

Statewide in Indiana, there were 31,715 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,832 total deaths as of Monday, May 25.

