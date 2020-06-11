Three New Cases Reported in Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county case total to 502.

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

MCHD Coronavirus Data as of June 11

Related content:

Comments

comments