Three men are behind bars tonight for an alleged robbery in Evansville.

Aaron Lester, Tyrone Clay, and Skylar Dillard are all facing charges for possession of narcotics. Lester and clay are also being charged with resisting law enforcement.

Evansville police say a robbery happened around 11:30 Friday night in the 1900 block of Wolverine Drive.

The victim reported that several men she knew pushed their way into her home before taking off with some of her belongings.

