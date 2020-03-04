Three Killed in Plane Crash on I-55 in Illinois

Three people were killed in Illinois on Tuesday after their airplane crashed on I-55 north of Springfield just before 9:00 a.m.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown, but officials say the plane burst into flames and was destroyed on impact.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene of the crash, where they had I-55 Southbound closed for as long as five hours.

The crash is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

NTSB is investigating the March 3, 2020 crash in Lincoln, IL involving a Cessna 172. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 3, 2020

NTSB says that the aircraft involved was a Cessna 172.

