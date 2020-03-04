Illinois

Three Killed in Plane Crash on I-55 in Illinois

Adam Kight 4 mins ago
Less than a minute
Photo: WMBD-TV

Three people were killed in Illinois on Tuesday after their airplane crashed on I-55 north of Springfield just before 9:00 a.m.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown, but officials say the plane burst into flames and was destroyed on impact.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene of the crash, where they had I-55 Southbound closed for as long as five hours.

The crash is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

NTSB says that the aircraft involved was a Cessna 172.

