Three Hurt in Dubois County Crash

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving an ambulance that injured three people Friday night.

State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with injuries at U.S. 231 just south of State Road 162.

Police say Michael Cannon of Jasper was driving north on U.S 231 when for unknown reasons he crossed the center line colliding head on into an ambulance driving south-bound.

The driver of the ambulance and his passenger were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

Cannon was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient or responding to an emergency at the time.

Comments

comments