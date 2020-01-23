Three Hospitalized in Westside Crash on Hogue Road

A head-on collision on Hogue Road in western Vanderburgh County sent three motorists to the hospital on Jan. 23.

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1:56 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6700 block of Hogue Rd. for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Responding deputies were advised that a silver 2000 Honda Civic and a silver 2014 Subaru Outback were involved in a head-on collision which resulted in numerous injured motorists.

Deputies observed the two occupants of the Honda Civic laying in the yard of a nearby residence upon arriving at the scene. Both were complaining of severe back and neck pain. The driver of the Subaru Outback was still seated in the vehicle and complained of chest, arm and leg pain, and lost consciousness while waiting for medical personnel to arrive.

All three parties involved were transported to local hospitals by ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

The two occupants of the Honda Civic were treated and released, while the driver of the Subaru Outback remains in stable condition at Deaconess Midtown Hospital after being rushed to surgery.

On scene investigation and witness accounts indicated that the Honda Civic crossed the center line, entering the lane of travel for the Subaru Outback, causing the head-on collision. Both vehicles had heavy front end damage with air-bag deployment.

The driver of the Subaru Outback consented to a post-crash blood draw. The driver of the Honda Civic refused to submit to a chemical test.

A search warrant was applied and granted for the post-crash blood draw.

The crash will remain under investigation pending toxicology results.

The crash resulted in the temporary closure of Hogue Rd, between Boehne Camp Rd and Williams Road, for nearly two and a half hours.

Stay with 44News both on-air and online as we continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Comments

comments