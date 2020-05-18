Over Three-Dozen New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Dubois County

Over three-dozen new positive coronavirus cases were reported in Dubois County on Monday by the local health department.

On Monday, May 18, the Dubois County Health Department (DCHD) reported the identification of 43 new positive cases of novel coronavirus in Dubois County residents.

With Monday’s report of 43 new cases, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Dubois County is now 161.

According to the health department, 31 Dubois County residents who had COVID-19 have now recovered (out of isolation and feeling well,) and two have died.

DCHD is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored.

According to DCHD, everyone who may have been exposed to one of the COVID-19 positive patients is being notified of the potential exposure so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

The COVID-19 positive individuals are currently in isolation.

