Three Dead in Illinois Plane Crash

Three people perished Tuesday in a deadly plane crash that took place in Springfield, Illinois.

A twin-engine Piper Aerostar that was en route to Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Sangamon County, Illinois, went down in a field after the pilot of the plane reported struggling with weather conditions as well as the plane’s instruments prior to the crash.

“The tower reported the plane was having trouble on approach due to weather, and it’s instruments they reported, and the plane evidently tried to make a circle around Springfield so they could try and come in again. At that time is when the tower lost contact with the plane,” said Sheriff Jack Campbell of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Springfield Airport Authority executive director Mark Hanna, the crash occurred around 3 p.m.

Sheriff Campbell said that at first, no one was able to approach the plane due to the high amounts of heat and flames. Once it was determined that there were no survivors, the Coroner’s Office started its investigation and the recovery effort.

The victims of the crash have been identified as 69-year-old John Evans of Glenarm, Illinois, 69-year-old Frank Edwards of Springfield, Illinois, and 63-year-old Cinda Edwards of Springfield, Illinois.

Frank Edwards was a former mayor and alderman in Springfield; his wife, Cinda, was the Sangamon County Coroner.

An investigation into the crash is also underway by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A “Nest” home surveillance camera recorded the final moments of the plane’s flight, just before it crashed.

Video: CBS 2 Chicago

