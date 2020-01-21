Three Dead, Eight Injured in Illinois Limousine Crash

Three people are dead and eight others are injured after a two-vehicle crash took place Sunday morning in Pope County Illinois.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 34 in Pope County, Illinois, a 2007 Dodge Charger driven by David A. Wasson, 27, of Harrisburg, crossed the center line and struck a 2000 Lincoln limousine head-on, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials say that when they arrived on the scene of the crash, the Dodge Charger was almost completely engulfed in flames.

Wasson and the driver of the limousine, Jarret M. Benci, 39, of Marion, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the limousine, Kenny N. Webb, 42, of Marion, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Eight other passengers in the limousine were taken to regional hospitals for medical treatment.

Reports say that Route 34 was closed for approximately six hours for investigation and cleanup.

