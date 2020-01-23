Three Charged With Trafficking Meth After KSP Traffic Stop

On January 22, 2020, around 6:30 p.m., Trooper Justin Cornett of Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville observed a 2008 Nissan Maxima fail to use its turn signal properly before turning into a parking lot in the Drakesboro community.

Trooper Cornett initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle where he came in contact with the driver who was identified as Ricky Lee Groves, 40, of Graham, Kentucky. Also occupying the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop were passengers Carrie L. Groves, 47, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Jeremy Lee Gidcumb, 25, of Drakesboro, Kentucky.

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Beatty arrived on the scene along with a K-9 unit to assist Trooper Cornett. The K-9 indicated that there were drugs inside the car. Through further investigation, Trooper Cornett and Deputy Beatty discovered over seven ounces of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, along with multiple pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Groves was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

Failure to or Improper Signal Failure of Non-owner Operator to Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Offense Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or > (> or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine) Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense (< 10 D.U. Opiates) Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified) Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified) Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree

Carrie L. Groves was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where she was charged with the following:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine) Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (< 10 D.U. Opiates) Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified) Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Jeremy Lee Gidcumb was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine) Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (< 10 D.U. Opiates) Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified) Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Comments

comments