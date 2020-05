On Sunday around 5:00 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to a crash with injuries in the 2400 block of Highway 144 East.

According to OPD, the accident involved three vehicles, one of which caught fire.

Police say a male juvenile and an adult male were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of the accident.

Highway 144 will be closed between Highway 603 and Pleasant Valley Road while the OPD Accident Reconstruction Unit investigates.

Comments

comments