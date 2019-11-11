Three Arrests Made in Connection to Body Found in Garage

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say three people have been arrested in connection to a body that was found in a detached garage early Monday.

Investigators received a tip about a possible body in a garage at a home in the 10-hundred block of N. Third Ave. in Evansville. Angela Paul, Joan Paul, and Gary Anderson were all arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a body.

Angela Paul is also facing a murder charge.

Investigators who responded to the scene say it appeared someone tried to conceal the body and that it had been there for an extended period of time.

Authorities still do not have a positive identification on the person, but they believe they know who it is at this point.

