Three people are facing drug trafficking charges as the result of a three-month investigation in Owensboro, Kentucky.

George Quarles, Stephen Autry, and Christina Ray are facing multiple drug trafficking charges after they were arrested on Friday, Feb. 24.

Officials say approximately one pound of methamphetamine was seized as a result of the investigation.

All three are being held in the Daviess County Detention Center at this time.

George Quarles was arrested and charged with:

