Three Arrested in Connection With Body Found in Gallatin County

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Chase Edward Mitchell.

Among the arrested are Toria Emerson, Richard Emerson, and Troy Gwaltney.

Illinois State Police has yet to release specific charges filed.

Mitchell was reported missing to the Eldorado Police Department by his family on May 5, 2020.

Over a month later, his body was found in rural Gallatin County on June 9 folliowing an extensive investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Eldorado Police Department.

A Candlelight Community Vigil scheduled for Monday, June 15 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be held in his honor.

The vigil will be held at Mahoney Park in Eldorado.

