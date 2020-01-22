Three Arrested After High Speed Chase

Three people are arrested, after a high speed chase on Evansville’s south side.

Thomas Vincent and Darian Givens are facing Meth Possession charges, while the driver Sydney Nelson has been charged with Resisting Law Enforcement.

Police were called to the area of Madison and Evans just after midnight for a shots fired call.

Arriving officers say, they saw a vehicle leaving the area and followed it to the area of Judson and Lincoln.

After an attempt to pull the vehicle over, officers say they heard a passenger tell the driver to take off.

After reaching speeds over 70 miles an hour, and losing control of the car at one point, officers were eventually able to stop the car on waterworks near Highway 41.

All three are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments