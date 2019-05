Three people are behind bars accused of criminal confinement and threatening a man with machetes.

Evansville police arrested Kevin Littlepage, Janessa Moore, and Ryan King.

King and Moore accused the victim of stealing from their vehicle and threatened him with machetes.

A bond of $25,000 was set for Littlepage.

King and Moore are both being held without bond.

All three are scheduled to be in court on Friday at 1 p.m. in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

