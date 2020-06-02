Three Arrested in Evansville for Attempting to Start Riot

Three people were arrested by Evansville Police Department (EPD) Detectives on Monday for planning and attempting to start a riot at Evansville’s east side Walmart, located at 401 N Burkhardt Rd.

According to EPD, detectives of EPD’s Violent Incident Prevention Enforcement Response (VIPER) Unit were notified of a public post on Facebook that contained a video of individuals discussing a planned riot at Evansville’s Burkhardt Rd. Walmart location. Along with the video, the post contained the caption “Riot”. Eight other Facebook profiles were tagged in the post.

EPD says the video was removed from Facebook before detectives were able to preserve it. The profile that posted the video was also deleted.

Based on the information gathered, EPD Detectives began to survey the Burkhardt Rd. Walmart to see if the plans of rioting would be carried out.

During their surveillance, detectives became aware of a Facebook Live video by the user “Tia Tia,” who was later identified as 20-year-old Ketia Lapointe, of Orlando, Florida.

In the live video, another individual appeared and was identified as 20-year-old Dave Casimir of Evansville, Indiana. Casimir was recognized by detectives as one of the eight profiles tagged in the original planning post.

During the live video, Casimir made several pleas for individuals to meet him at the door of Walmart. The Facebook Live video was being broadcasted from a vehicle that the defendants were traveling in together.

EPD says the vehicle arrived at the east side Walmart, at which point Lapointe, Casimir, and a third defendant, Redlher Joseph, walked into an entrance of the building.

According to EPD, the group left the building and re-entered, and had taken “significant steps to riot inside of the store,” including discussing, recruiting, traveling to the location, and attempting to meet with others to carry out the crime.

Detectives entered the Walmart store and detained all three defendants before anyone was harmed or any property was destroyed.

After being placed in handcuffs, Lapointe began to violently and forcefully pull her arms away from an EPD Detective, but the detective was able to regain control. All three defendants continued to shout and cause a scene that attracted the attention of many bystanders, EPD said.

All three defendants were arrested in addition to being barred from all Walmart properties.

Arrested and Charged:

