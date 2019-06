Three people are in jail following a 17-mile police chase through Hopkins County.

The chase started around 10 Tuesday morning near the new Lakeside General Baptist Church in Morton’s Gap. It went on for 17 miles as Kentucky State Police, Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies and Madisonville Police joined the chase.

The driver of the car, Robert Keown, is facing 10 charges including fleeing and drug possession. Kali Vertigan and Gevin Lemons were also arrested and booked in the Hopkins County Jail.

