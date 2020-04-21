Three Additional Coronavirus Deaths Announced in Hopkins County, Kentucky

Officials in Hopkins County on Tuesday, April 21, provided an update to the community on the current status of COVID-19 within the county.

In Hopkins County, there are now 157 cases of coronavirus.

Three additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Hopkins County, raising the total number of deaths in the county to 16.

There will be COVID-19 testing held at Madisonville North Hopkins High School on April 21 – 23.

According to Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach, those eligible for testing at that location must be a health care worker, a first responder, 65 or older, those with chronic health conditions, or those showing symptoms of the virus.

Beach said Monday those interested in registering for testing at Madisonville North Hopkins High School should visit this website, or call 888-852-2567.

Watch: Hopkins County April 21 COVID-19 Update

Previous Hopkins County COVID-19 Update (April 20): Hopkins Co. Coronavirus Numbers: 40 New Cases, 4 New Deaths Since Friday

Comments

comments