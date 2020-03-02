Threat of Severe Weather Tonight

It appears as though we’re in for an active evening ahead to say the least. In addition to the Storm Prediction Center placing the majority of the region under a threat for Severe Weather, the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a majority of the Tri-State through 1AM. So, how did we get here?

After seeing heavy rainfall late last night and early this morning, sunshine returned to the region – this essentially hit the reset button (atmospherically speaking), recharging the atmosphere and priming it for the night ahead. A passing core of low pressure this evening will take the supply of heat energy and a humidity accumulated earlier this afternoon and thrust it into the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere where it will meet a moderately strong upper-level jet stream which will further strengthen storms at the surface and generate both the possibility of hail and tornadic rotation.

The greatest threat for Severe Weather will fall south of Evansville. many of our Kentuckian Counties will likely see their fair share of strong to Severe thunderstorms between now and the predawn hours Tuesday. As far as an exact timetable pertaining to this evening’s threat, expect the 5 hour period between 7PM and 12AM to be a bumpy one. Keep an eye on 44News’ social media accounts for further updates as the evening rolls on.

This post isn’t all bad news however, once the storms pass to our east and any lingering light rainfall comes to an end overnight, we’re looking at a pleasant Tuesday and Wednesday ahead. Expect breezy conditions both days (winds near 25 mph) with decreasing cloud cover Tuesday and continuing sunshine Wednesday – we’ll peak near 61° both afternoons.

Stay safe tonight.

