Henderson CountyKentucky
Thousands Stolen From Henderson Home
Deputies are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of items were taken earlier this week.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home late Saturday in the 8000 block of Old U.S. Highway 60 east for a reported burglary.
Authorities say a man reported a number of items stolen from his garage and truck with a total value of nearly $2,400.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.