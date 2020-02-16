Thousands Stolen From Henderson Home

Deputies are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of items were taken earlier this week.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home late Saturday in the 8000 block of Old U.S. Highway 60 east for a reported burglary.

Authorities say a man reported a number of items stolen from his garage and truck with a total value of nearly $2,400.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

