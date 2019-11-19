Thousands of Educators Rally at Statehouse for Red for Ed Action Day

Thousands of Hoosier students are out of school Tuesday as teachers rally at the statehouse to demand better pay. It’s called ‘Red for Ed Action Day,’ and its part of a national movement encouraging communities to wear red and show support for public education.

As many as 12,000 teachers are expected to show up. According to a Forbes study, Indiana ranked last in teacher salary raises over a 15-year period, but higher pay is not their only demand. They also want more funding for schools.

Educator Tiffany Howard says, “Our kids matter, reasons why public education matters here in Indiana. We shouldn’t have to have two or three jobs plus buy our own pens and papers to teach these kids. I bet they don’t buy their pens and papers to write their information on.”

Schools across Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties will be doing an E-Learning day for students to finish their work online.

