Thorobred Area of Daviess County, KY Votes to Go “wet”

The Thorobred West precinct of Daviess County will now become “wet” after voters weighed in on Tuesday.

537 voters live in the district and had a chance to cast a ballot, answering “yes” or “no” to the following question:

“Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Precinct Thorobred West?”

39 people voted “yes” and 27 people voted “no”, meaning this area will now allow alcohol sales.

This was an historic election for Kentucky. For the first time, a real estate broker, Gordon Barnett, covered the almost $5,000 election price tag to pay the costs of poll workers and county clerk staff.

