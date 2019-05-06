Third Victim Confirmed Dead in Explosion

There is a third confirmed death in the industrial plant explosion in Waukegan, IL.

Authorities confirm the victims are from Wisconsin. A third body was discovered and one person is still missing.

That explosion happened Friday night at A.B. Specialty Silicones. In the meantime, the entire community is still trying to cope with the tragedy.

“I was devastated,” said Claude Welker, a friend of one of the victims. “You never think this would happen to your neighbor and a friend.”

Authorities confirm at least nine workers were in the building when it exploded.

