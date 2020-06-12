Third Suspect Arrested in Connection With 2019 Murder of Valarie Ruark

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested 36-year-old Ivory Baumgartner of Wheatland, IN in connection with the 2019 murder of Valarie Ruark.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives discovered information leading to probable cause that Baumgartner was involved in the conspiracy to murder Ruark.

She was arrested Friday and is being charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Assisting a Criminal, and Obstruction of Justice.

Baumgartner has been lodged in the Warrick County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

She joins two others in Ruark’s murder–Anthony Clay Wolfe II, 24, of Evansville and Brian Baumgartner, 43, of Boonville. They were both arrested and charged in May 2019 in the murder of Ruark.

According to the case affidavit, Ruark and Wolfe dated in the past.

Ruark’s body was found in the area of Seven Hills and Wasson Roads on April 26, 2019.

