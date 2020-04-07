Third Indiana State Police Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), a civilian employee of ISP has been diagnosed with the department’s third confirmed case of coronavirus.

The employee, who is assigned to a field installation in the southern half of the state and has been self-quarantined since the middle of last week, received notification of the positive test on Sunday, ISP said in a statement.

ISP’s statement went on to say that State Police officials have been making notifications with additional co-workers and taking appropriate disinfecting measures in the affected work area.

The Indiana State Police is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and is continuing to monitor the situation and is also following accepted virus mitigation practices for the health and safety of its employees, their families, and the greater community.

