Third Death Reported in Perry County
The Perry County Health Department on Friday reported one new death.
Health officials say the individual died today at a long-term care facility in Perry County, making this the county’s third death reported.
PCHD also reported one new case fo COVID-19, which brings the county total to 105 cases. This new case is NOT affiliated with a nursing home or prison.
Health officials say the individual has been placed on strict home isolation. Anyone identified as a close contact to this case will be placed on a 14 day home quarantine.
No other information will be released. Here the latest coronavirus data according to the PCHD dashboard:
- 28 remain on strict isolation
- 3 are hospitalized
- 3 reported deaths
- 71 are no longer ill and have met all CDC guidelines to be released from isolation
As of June 19, Indiana is reporting 41,746 total statewide cases and 2,327 statewide cases.
