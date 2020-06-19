Third Death Reported in Perry County

The Perry County Health Department on Friday reported one new death.

Health officials say the individual died today at a long-term care facility in Perry County, making this the county’s third death reported.

PCHD also reported one new case fo COVID-19, which brings the county total to 105 cases. This new case is NOT affiliated with a nursing home or prison.

Health officials say the individual has been placed on strict home isolation. Anyone identified as a close contact to this case will be placed on a 14 day home quarantine.

No other information will be released. Here the latest coronavirus data according to the PCHD dashboard:

