3rd COVID-19 Death in Hopkins Co. Linked to Church That Gathered Despite Beshear’s Orders

In Kentucky, Hopkins County is continuing to see a rise in coronavirus cases, with 28 confirmed cases in the county as of Wednesday, April 1.

During Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s April 1 coronavirus update to the Commonwealth, he also announced the third coronavirus-related death in Hopkins County.

Beshear Took Aim at Dawson Springs, Kentucky, for an Occurrence That Led to the Spread of Coronavirus

On March 11, Gov. Beshear requested that all churches cancel services due to COVID-19.

However, a church in Dawson Springs ignored the governor’s warning, holding a revival in Hopkins County on March 15 and March 16, featuring a preacher from Texas. After the event, multiple people complained of being sick.

“We had a church that had a preacher from Texas come down to Dawson Springs, March 15th and 16th for a revival,” Gov. Beshear said, citing information obtained from the Hopkins County Health Department. “When he left, multiple families were sick.”

Gov. Beshear said that according to several people interviewed, attendees of the church were encouraged not to self-quarantine, and to still come to church. Beshear said it was also revealed that social distancing was not practiced at the revival.

Two of the three deaths in Hopkins County have been linked to the church event, as well as 24 of the confirmed cases in Hopkins County, according to Gov. Beshear.

“Hopkins County now has 24 cases, hundreds of contacts, and two deaths with an epidemiological link to this revival,” said Beshear.

“To anybody that is not listening to the recommendations, to anybody that’s still trying to hold – it’s not just a service, but a meeting – notice what one meeting can do,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear has banned travel to other states, provided a 10-step plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and has said countless times to stay healthy at home.

“Because a couple of leaders in a different part of the community decided they were going to ignore the guidance, they have put the entire community at risk,” the Kentucky governor said.

