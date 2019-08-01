Third Company Recalls Infant Sleeper Due to Safety Concerns

A third company is voluntarily recalling its inclined baby sleepers over concerns infants could roll over and suffocate

Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling about 24,000 Disney and Eddie Bauer baby sleepers. Similar products have been linked to dozens of deaths after “infants rolled from their backs onto their stomachs or sides while unrestrained.”

There have been no reported injuries or incidents related to these products.

Earlier this year, two other companies– Fisher-Price and Kids II– recalled millions of their infant sleepers.

Comments

comments