Third Candidate Announces Run for Mayor of Evansville
A third candidate has announced his bid for Evansville mayor. Steve Ary announced Monday of his candidacy in the November General Election. He is a Constitutional Conservative running as an independent, and he believes that the city of Evansville needs to replicate the state’s outstanding financial stewardship to get Evansville out of the red and into the black.
Ary plans to tackle important Evansville issues such as:
- Unnecessary government spending
- Affordable housing
- Gang violence
- Drug activity
- Homelessness
- The pedestrian bridge at Hwy 41 and Washington Ave.
- Energy independence
- Ending local cronyism and corruption
- Pay-to-play in professional service contracts
- School bullying
- Urban blight and abandoned houses
- Real code enforcement
- Clean neighborhoods and public safety
- Alleys, local flooding, and watershed
- Abandoned neighborhoods
Ary believes that after eighteen years of elitist Lloyd Winnecke politics, the forgotten men, women and children of Evansville deserve better than the current physical and financial condition of our city and that the people of Evansville deserve the “real choice” this election.
According to Secretary of State’s Office, for Ary to appear on the ballot, he must pick up 1156 signatures, 2 percent of the registered voters in Evansville.
He also has a deadline of noon on July to get on the ballot for the November General Election.