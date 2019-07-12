Third Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ Event Kicks Off This Weekend

As parents and kids get ready for back to school it’s time for the third annual Stuff The Bus event in Henderson. The campaign collects donated school supplies for students in Henderson County.

The event is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Henderson Walmart.

Saturday organizers are partnering with at Audubon Chrysler and RE-MAX Professional Realty Group to host a big cookout to help Stuff The Bus with supplies.

Officials say there are more than 1,300 kids who aren’t prepared for the school year and this event is a big help to those students.

Officials encourage everyone to come out enjoy the food, register for prizes, and make a donation to help.

