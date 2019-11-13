Third Annual History Celebration at the Museum

On Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00 AM-4:00 PM, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science will host the third annual History Celebration.

The event will feature informational booths of local organizations from Vanderburgh and adjoining counties that present history to the public—museums, libraries and historical societies.

At 2:00 PM, featured speaker Dr. Stella Resswill present Local Matters: Local History and Reshaping the National Narrative.

History Celebration is included with regular Museum admission: $12 for Adult, $8 for youth (4-17) and free for Museum Members. For more information about this event, visit emuseum.org.

Stella Ress is an assistant professor in the department of history at the University of Southern Indiana where she teaches courses on United States and Public History. She has published in the areas of Public History, Cultural History, the History of Girls, and Urban History. She is also actively involved in researching, preserving, and promoting local history. Her latest local history project, the exhibit, ‘Stonewall and its Connection to Evansville’s Queer Past’ appeared in the windows of Evansville’s Alhambra Theater.

