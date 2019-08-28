Third Annual Cork & Cuisine –A Hauntingly Delicious Time!

If you’ve never attended Owensboro’s “Cork & Cuisine” event, this is the year!

Wait until you see this epic menu…

Spectra, the providers of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, dare you to attend the third annual Cork & Cuisine – Happy HalloWine on Thursday, October 24 at 6:00PM. Guests will enjoy a Spooktacular evening of wicked wines and spirits paired perfectly with a devilish 5-course dinner!

‘This has been such a fun theme to do!’ stated Laura Alexander, General Manager. ‘The collaboration between our team and our sponsors is wonderful – from the décor and presentation to the food and drink pairings – they have come up with some creative ideas!’

If feeling in the spirit, attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween best for the Costume Contest! Prizes will be awarded to Funniest, Scariest, and Best Overall!

Guests can also test their Halloween Movie Trivia knowledge throughout the evening for a chance to win prizes. Other giveaways will include a bottle of each of the wines and spirits featured throughout the dinner and some Halloween themed centerpieces courtesy of Ivy Trellis!

‘Our last two Cork & Cuisine events have sold out, even after adding additional tables, and the HalloWine event has always been a popular theme, so we’re hoping for another good turnout,’ Alexander added.

Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115. Make it a date night or a frightfully fun evening out with friends! Tickets include all wines and spirits and may be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. 21 and over only. Reservations only.

First Course – Appetizers

Nightmarinated Pork Belly and Heirloom Tomato Skewers tossed in Herb Lime Vinaigrette

Elm Street Chorizo and Toasted Pine Nut Parcels

Creepy Crudité (Vegetables) with Rancid Dip

Freddy’s Fruit Display

Paired with Red Moon Over Owensboro

Second Course – Soup

“Take my little hand” Beef Borscht Topped with a Puff Pastry and Crème Fraiche

Paired with 7 Moons Dark Side Red

Third Course – Salad

Sleepy Hollow Spinach Salad topped with Roasted Pumpkin, Pumpkin Seeds, Walnuts, and Mandarin Oranges with a Warm Poppy Seed Dressing

Paired with James and the Giant Peach Fizz

Fourth Course – Main

Mummified Beef Filet Stuffed with Boo Cheese

Herb Marinated Silence of the Lambs Chop with Balsamic Reduction

Forbidden Rice with Toasted Almonds and Scallions

Roasted Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus Fingers

Paired with Bravium Chardonnay and Drumheller Merlot

Fifth Course – Dessert

Sammy Terry’s Chocolate Graveyard – Dark Chocolate Candy Cake, Mini Eclairs, Homemade Candy,

and Ice Cream

Paired with Captain Morgue-n Gingerbread Massacre

I don’t know about you…but I have chills AND I’m hungry!

Don’t miss out, tickets are regularly gone long before the day of the event.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments