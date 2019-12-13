Thieves Targeting License Plates

With Christmas just around the corner, more people are targeting your private property and finding new ways of saving some cash. Now, some thieves are targeting license plates.

License plate thefts are common, but there are ways to prevent thieves from preying on your vehicle. You can put thief resistant bolts in your car. Those bolts come with a key and maybe the difference between getting your license plate stolen or not,

“The thief is looking for a license plate, he’s going to move on to one that’s easier to steal if he sees one that’s properly secured,” says Major Noah from Robinson Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

A stolen license plate is something Eric Miller has come across first hand while taking a used car for a test drive.

“Well when I took it for a test drive, my buddy ran the license plate and said, ‘You don’t want this car,'” says Eric Miller. “I was like, ‘Why?’ He said I just ran the license plate and found out it’s registered to someone else’s vehicle.”

“There is a black market for someone’s license plates,” says Major Robinson.

Authorities say stolen plates can also end up on stolen cars or hide expired plates.

“So it’s something motorists should be aware of and take some precautions to make sure their plate doesn’t get stolen,” says Major Robinson.

It’s advised to keep your car in a garage at night if possible or make sure your license plate is secured tightly.

Evansville police use automated license plate readers. They are constantly scanning plates catching criminals on the loose or finding stolen tags, cars and even missing people.

“The officer will get an alert if that plate is stolen or if that person who is registered to that plate has a warrant,” says Major Robinson.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies log that information manually working ahead at solving crimes especially as thefts increase during the holiday season.

“I mean people are just doing anything nowadays just to either do something to your vehicle or just to make money off of you. I mean, it’s just that time of the year,” says Miller.

If you notice your license plate is missing, call the police and go to the DMV or BMV to replace it.

