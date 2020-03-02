Thieves Steal Drugs From Providence CVS Early Monday Morning

Providence, Kentucky Police are investigating a burglary that took place early Monday morning at the CVS on Highway 41-A.

According to police, two suspects cut a hole in the back of the pharmacy around 4:17 A.M. They were able to enter into the business and disable the alarm system. They were able to spend close to an hour in the store, stealing prescription drugs and other items. Store management and police are still taking an inventory on all that was stolen.

If anyone in the Providence, Kentucky-area knows anything about the burglary, they are urged to call Providence Police at 270-667-2022.

