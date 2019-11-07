Thief Steals Camping Supplies From Boy Scout Troop

Indianapolis authorities are searching for a man who targeted a boy scout troop and a church.

Someone stole nine tents, food, and other equipment from Chapel Hill United Methodist Church before Boy Scout troop 494 headed out on their annual trip. Days after, the troop found out the church was also hit.

Someone had damaged the church’s old 14 passenger bus damaging the gas tank and catalytic converter.

Repairs for the church bus are more than $5,000 and the missing camping equipment is worth nearly $2,000.

Anyone with information on these thefts is being asked to call Indianapolis Police or Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.

