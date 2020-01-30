Therapy Dog at the Dentist

Going to the dentist is not everyone’s favorite trip.

One Kentucky doctor is trying to take the edge off of a trip to the dentist’s office while also making regular visits something people can look forward to.

At Bluegrass Dental in Owensboro, they have all the tools of the trade for taking care of teeth.

But for Hudson Chandler’s first time getting his teeth checked by Dr. Josh Stamper, they’ve got something special in the office.

That would be Turbo, the therapy/comfort dog, who is at the office every day to do exactly what his title suggests – comfort patients and help them feel at ease, making their visit to the dentist more relaxed.

Turbo has only been at the office for a couple of months, but he’s already making a big difference for the patients.

“It makes it less scary, and more fun,” Hudson Chandler explained.

Turbo will pop in and out of rooms, before and during procedures, and he’s well prepared for anyone who wants to say “hello.”

“Brushed every day, he’s up to date on all his shots, vaccines. He’s fully insured as well, and he has all the criteria to be here he needs to have,” Dr. Stamper explained.

Though some might find it as a surprise to see Turbo when they’re here to see the dentist, Dr. Stamper is getting a lot of positive feedback, from those who might be a little anxious, as well as those who are just happy to see a friendly furry face.

“You wouldn’t think that a dog would be in a medical facility. But it actually really takes the edge off. I think it allows Hudson to be more excited about coming to the dentist,” Hudson’s father Tim Chandler explained.

If you’re interested in seeing Turbo, he’s in the office every day for appointments.

Comments

comments