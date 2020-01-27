Therapeutic Horseback Riding Center Seeking Volunteers

A therapeutic horseback riding center in Jasper, Indiana, is seeking volunteers.

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is a not-for-profit, accredited organization that aims to improve the bodies, minds, and spirits of children and adults with disabilities through the use of therapeutic horsemanship.

“Horseback riding provides many therapeutic benefits and is an excellent way for people with disabilities to learn new skills. It is a thoroughly enjoyable experience which creates a special relationship between the rider and the horse,” Executive Director at Jasper Chamber of Commerce and Freedom Reins Board Member said in a statement.

She also stressed the value and importance of volunteers to the organization, saying, “volunteers are the key link to help Freedom Reins meet its mission. Most of our riders would not be able to participate without the physical and emotional support of the Volunteers,” also going on to call volunteers the “backbone of this therapeutic riding program.”

Those who volunteer with Freedom Reins would assist the certified Riding Instructors to ensure directions are being carried out to the best of their ability. They could also assist with barn duties, fundraising efforts and various activities associated with the therapeutic riding center. Volunteers are asked to give about 90 minutes of time, one evening per week.

No experience is necessary to become a volunteer and training will be provided.

The next volunteer training will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the facility. This training is for any new volunteers, or those already assisting with the Freedom Reins program.

The first session for riders will begin the first week of March. Two sessions are held each evening on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is located at 1077 N Meridian Rd, Jasper, Indiana.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can contact Freedom Reins Volunteer Coordinator Linda Klem at (812) 631-1725.

You can find out more information about the program, riders, volunteers, horses, events and more at Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center’s website.

