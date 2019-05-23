The Rooftop Is Expanding!

The Rooftop in downtown Evansville opened less than to two years ago and people loved the location and the food, but right when you walked in the front door off MLK, you entered what appeared to be a very clean, but simple deli…which was not the vibe the owners were going for, and it also misled you about the type of food they offered.





But, round the corner and the bar was fabulous…so that’s where you sat.

Over the last year, The Rooftop has looked like it’s constantly under construction…because it is!

Before it was like a diner feel, kinda boring. The upstairs bar was cool, but the upstairs was kind of blocked off everywhere.

The only thing we really had going for us was the downstairs bar and the roof, and the roof was seasonable, the bar was too small.

So as you can see, we just completely revamped the entire place, have an open concept feel with the garage doors and everything.

Upstairs we have a brand new bar that’s a lounge, probably seats 50-60 people, real laid-back atmosphere with the leather furniture and everything.

Now when you walk in the front door at The Rooftop, you’re stepping into a very large, and beautifully decorated bar.

The diner style seating has moved to the old, smaller bar area, and the upstairs bar is complete and open.

And since the patio has been just as big of a hit as the food and new renovations, it needed expanding too!

As you can see we’re doubling the deck too!

So before, we maybe got 60 up there, now we’re going to get at least 120, just on the deck; and then we’ll get another 70 outside on the downstairs patio.

The rooftop patio at The Rooftop is still open, even while construction is going on.

Find them at 112 NW Martin Luther King Boulevard in Evansville.

