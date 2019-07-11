The Hart in Henderson

The Henderson Flash are currently second in the East Division, winning 7 of their last 10 games, and posting an 8 – 3 home record. A big reason why the Flash have had so much success this season is due to Wabash Valley’s Jared Hart. The pitcher is tied for second in the Ohio Valley League in wins, with a top 10 era set at 1.9. Our very own Andrew Garcia has more with the Henderson southpaw.

“Any team he plays on, he’s got the it factor,” said Flash Head Coach J.D. Arndt. “He’s a great competitor. Great mound composure whether thing go right or things go wrong, you can’t really tell. He understands what makes him successful as a pitcher. He knows how to use his pitches, and honestly we’re fortunate to have him on the team.”

After red-shirting this past season at Wabash Valley College, Jared Hart saw a big time opportunity to pitch for the Henderson Flash.

“It’s the ability to come in here and make an impact,” said Flash LHP Jared Hart. “I knew that we were losing a lot of pitchers and and the pitching coach has done phenomenal work with me and helped me develop as a player.”

Hart just completed his sophomore year and found his way to Henderson through a coaching relationship that dates back to 2003.

“They have recruited kids from Wabash in the past so Andy Samelson came here and he liked the pitching coach,” said Hart. “Basically my coach talked to the Flash coach and I got my way here.”

Hart has a lengthy list of goals so he’s at his best when he returns to WVC.

“Stamina,” said Hart. “Being able to go later in games, start games, develop more pitches. I’ve been fastball, slider mostly so I want to develop a better curve-ball and a better change-up. I really just want to get after it, on and off the field and just work hard. Being able to go late in games, we’ve had pitchers with high pitch counts. I could cut back on pitches, not walk as many people and just step up as a leader. We’ve got a lot of young guys on the team.”

Comments

comments