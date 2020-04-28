The Calm After the Storm

After what is expected to be an active night across the Tri-State, one might hope for a calmer, drier forecast – unfortunately, that’s not what we’re getting. Keep the umbrellas handy for you Wednesday as the region is expected to receive scattered and sporadic rainfall throughout the day (though the heaviest shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to occur during the morning and early afternoon).

It looks as though we’ll have to wait until at least Thursday morning for the last of the rainfall to subside. By then, some of us may have already seen nearly 1.5” of total precipitation. As the system responsible for all the rain slowly meanders eastward, the skies above the Tri-State will gradually clear and allow for a far more pleasant Friday ahead.

With mostly sunny skies in the forecast, afternoon highs are expected to reach back into the low 70s for Friday afternoon! Things look even warmer on Saturday; the combination of southerly winds and partly cloudy skies will help drive temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s on that day! It’s going to be a gorgeous spring day across the Tri-State. Sunday, on the other hand, doesn’t look quite as pleasant – scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to plague the region as we wrap up the weekend ahead.

Enjoy!

