Texas Roadhouse Delivers Free Meals to NICU Moms, Staff

NICU nurses, neonatologists and mothers at Southwest, Ind. hospitals were treated to free chicken dinners from Texas Roadhouse.

The meals were purchased by St. Vincent president Dan Parod and his wife Holly from the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. And those eligible to pick up their meals at both the Deaconess Women’s Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital For Women and Children on Tuesday, May 12, were delightfully surprised.

One nurse of 30 years, DeDe Giesler, said working in the health care field is difficult, but rewarding, with her and the rest of the NICU staff just trying to prepare for caring for a baby with COVID-19.

“We really appreciate it,” Giesler said of the free meals. “And we like the encouragement that people have to help us get through this time.”

One mother with a long commute, whose daughter was born 11 weeks early, is grateful to not have to eat in her car — even if for one meal.

“He and I can’t go to the NICU together,” Leslie Denu said of her child’s father. “So, we have to switch out. So, there’s been one time we’ve actually been in the same room as her. And she’s about five weeks old now. So, you don’t anticipate that.”

While Texas Roadhouse staff? They feel honored to give back.

“We still wanted to make sure we took the opportunity to help these mothers,” said Jamie Corsoneti, a Texas Roadhouse of Evansville employee. “They have enough going on in their lives and the little bit we can do to bring them meals and make them happy — we’re happy to do so.”

The 2020 Signature Chefs Auction is set for November at Tropicana.

