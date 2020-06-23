More Testing Sites Opening in Kentucky

As part of Kentucky’s partnership with Kroger, more testing sites will be available in the Commonwealth.

This week, Kroger is providing testing in Fayette County at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (500 Newtown Pike, Lexington); in Jefferson County at Southern High School (8620 Preston Highway, Louisville); in Shelby County at Milestone Academics (1361 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville); and Warren County at Basil Griffin Park (2055 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green).

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found here.

Related content:

Comments

comments